BTIG Research Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $331.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.71.

NYSE SYK opened at $294.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

