Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.96. 1,107,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,886. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

