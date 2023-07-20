Burberry Group plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($30.47) to GBX 2,500 ($32.69) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($30.20) to GBX 2,450 ($32.03) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.77) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.25) to GBX 2,305 ($30.14) in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.533 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

