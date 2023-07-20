Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

