C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 14,812 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 178.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $417.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.42 and a 200 day moving average of $360.53.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.93.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.