C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 82,792 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,792 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in PTC were worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,912 shares of company stock valued at $39,249,035. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 0.1 %

PTC opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average is $130.93. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.