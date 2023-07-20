C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $20.43 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.11% of Cooper Companies worth $20,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $446,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $394.84 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

