C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $30.19 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 178.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.05% of Synopsys worth $30,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Synopsys by 5,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %

SNPS opened at $457.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.77. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

