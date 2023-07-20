C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $191.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.29. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $193.83.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

