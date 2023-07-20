C WorldWide Group Holding A S Reduces Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,095,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises 1.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $78,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
