C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 75,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.21% of NovoCure worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $668,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after buying an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,932,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $38.65 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.64.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

