CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.93

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.93 and traded as low as C$28.79. CAE shares last traded at C$28.85, with a volume of 329,061 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.38.

CAE Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.1772508 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

