CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Trading Down 5.6%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 16,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 18,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on CalciMedica in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CalciMedica Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.15.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

