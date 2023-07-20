California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Up 19.7% in June

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALB. TheStreet lowered California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

California BanCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CALB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

