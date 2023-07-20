Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.06 million.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Calix has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $77.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.91.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Calix by 483.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.