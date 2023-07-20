Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up to $48.99

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.99, but opened at $50.15. Calix shares last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 117,256 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.91.

Calix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

Insider Activity

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

