Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 380,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 4,800 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

CLMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,263. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CLMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

