Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $436.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

Several research firms have weighed in on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

