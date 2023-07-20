Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cambridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,793. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

