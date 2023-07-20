Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CATC opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a market cap of $436.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,793. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

