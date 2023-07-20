Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.48% of Camden Property Trust worth $283,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 19,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.17. 163,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

