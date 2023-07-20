Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.02

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 5042717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Cameco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.