Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.50. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of CFX stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,015. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.19). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of C$243.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.