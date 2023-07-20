Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 28,150,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Insider Activity at Cano Health

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $355,962.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,813,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,328 over the last three months. 16.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,352,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 717,383 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cano Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 144,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of CANO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,695. The company has a market cap of $849.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.