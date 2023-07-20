Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.27

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 70610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $571.46 million, a P/E ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.