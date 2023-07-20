Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.27

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 70610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $571.46 million, a P/E ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

