Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $42.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $31.91 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $344,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,369 shares of company stock worth $4,610,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

