Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Lowered to GBX 171 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 171 ($2.24) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAPD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Capital from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Capital stock opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital

Capital Company Profile

In other news, insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total value of £4,257,000 ($5,566,161.09). In other news, insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29), for a total value of £4,257,000 ($5,566,161.09). Also, insider Peter Stokes bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($64,722.80). 19.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

