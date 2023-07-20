Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

CAPR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.46. 15,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.93. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.