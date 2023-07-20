Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.86

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.03. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 21,800 shares traded.

Capstone Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

