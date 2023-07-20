Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $445.95 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and approximately $445.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.27 or 0.06342974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002994 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,999,133,397 coins and its circulating supply is 34,986,734,451 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

