Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRLFF opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

