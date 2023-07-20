Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 206.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

