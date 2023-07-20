CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CEA Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

CEA Industries stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,904. CEA Industries has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.87.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CEA Industries

About CEA Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CEA Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

