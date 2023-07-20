CEEK VR Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $40.75 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,950.63 or 1.00008817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05095155 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,606,715.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.