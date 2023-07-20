Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 18.5% in June

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 14,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

