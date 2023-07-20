Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Down 11.9% in June

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CELUW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

