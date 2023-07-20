CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.50

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 229610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

