Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 564,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Central Puerto Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of CEPU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 227,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.