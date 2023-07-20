Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 564,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of CEPU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 227,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Central Puerto by 33.3% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

