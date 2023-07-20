Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Certara Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CERT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 57,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,171. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

