CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 26.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,444 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

