Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.59

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.59 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12), with a volume of 55,265 shares.

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -970.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.38.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

