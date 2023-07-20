ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.52.

ChargePoint Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,446,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,446,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 807,111 shares of company stock worth $7,050,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

