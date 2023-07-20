Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHW stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

