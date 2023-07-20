Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

