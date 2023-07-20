Chemours (NYSE:CC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.94

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 182758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Chemours Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

