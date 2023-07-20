Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.39. 1,316,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,859. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $130.61 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

