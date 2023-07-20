Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.
CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.05.
Chewy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. Chewy has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,371.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Chewy by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Chewy by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.