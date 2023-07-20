Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.05.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. Chewy has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,371.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Chewy by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Chewy by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.