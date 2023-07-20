Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Trading Down 3.6%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.55 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09). Approximately 287,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,006,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

Chill Brands Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of £19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -336.50 and a beta of 1.07.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It also provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

