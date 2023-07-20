China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 774,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.7 days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCVTF opened at 1.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.26 and a 200 day moving average of 3.00. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 1.26 and a 1-year high of 1.26.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
