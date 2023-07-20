China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 774,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.7 days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCVTF opened at 1.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.26 and a 200 day moving average of 3.00. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 1.26 and a 1-year high of 1.26.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

