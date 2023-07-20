China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

CAOVY stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2172 per share. This is a positive change from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

